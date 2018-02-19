Police seek suspect after reported sex assault at Bay Centre

Victoria police are asking for help in finding a man who allegedly stalked and sexually assaulted a 12-year-old girl at the Bay Centre on Sunday.

It has been reported that it happened around noon.

Police believe the man followed two girls into the mall and, once they were alone, physically and sexually assaulted one of the girls, before fleeing.

He is described as Caucasian or Aboriginal, 40 years of age, and of medium build and height.

The victim did not require treatment at hospital for physical injuries but is being offered support. Police are commending her bravery and courage.