missing man: have you seen Ross Allen?

Victoria Police is asking for your help to locate missing man Ross Allen. The photo provided is Allen in 2015.

Allen is described as a 28-year-old Caucasian man, standing five feet, 11 inches tall. Ross has brown hair, blue eyes, a fair complexion and a medium build.

He was reported missing on February 17th.

Officers are concerned for Ross’s well-being. If you have any information on where Ross Allen may be, please call (250) 995-7654. To report what you know anonymously, please call Greater Victoria Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477. If you see him, call 911.