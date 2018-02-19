Duncan man gets jail time for puppy death

A Duncan man is getting four months in jail for the beating death of his puppy.

The SPCA says Robert Carolan is also banned from owning animals for 10 years.

An investigation into the death of 16-month-old Dux, a mixed-breed puppy, found he had suffered blunt force trauma to his head and right rib.

“I think jail time is absolutely warranted in a case this heinous,” said Marcie Moriarty, chief prevention and enforcement officer for the SPCA in a release. “It is heart-breaking to think of how much this poor

puppy suffered and the terror he would have experienced before succumbing to his injuries.”

Carolan also received a victim surcharge fine of $100 and a three-year period of probation.