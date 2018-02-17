Sorry Netflix, BritBox Is Here!

The BBC has jumped on the streaming train with BritBox. A streaming service loaded with British television like Dr. Who, Fawlty Towers, Blackadder, Keeping up Appearances, etc. BritBox rolled out in the USA last spring and is now finally available in Canada.

Subscription is $8.99 CAD monthly. There’s a free 7-day trial option, just to get a taste of what you’d be getting. Streaming is available on multiple devices