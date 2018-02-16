Smoking Legal Cannabis On Canada Day? Not Going To Happen.

The Senate has reached a deal on a timeline for the legalization of cannabis — a schedule that pushes the start of retail sales past July 1st, the date that has been floated in the past as the government’s target.

Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor said that it will take 8 to 12 weeks to get the retail system up and running after the legislation receives royal assent. That means Canadians probably can’t expect to buy legal weed before early August.

“There’s no exact date but, if you do the math, you’ll see it won’t be July 2018,” Petitpas Taylor told reporters Thursday.

More from the Canadian Press via The Globe And Mail here.

~Graham