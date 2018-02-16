Neil Young has been spending a lot of his time battling against what he perceives as the general abysmal quality, from a technical standpoint, of recorded music (he’s largely correct). One of the salvos fired by the Godfather Of Grunge was the Pono music player and its associated ecosystem, which was pretty much doomed on arrival — and he says we can blame its demise on the machinations of the record labels.

After raising $6.2 million on Kickstarter, Pono was unveiled in 2014, composed of the portable digital media playback hardware, digital-to-analog conversion technology, and a download service featuring high resolution audio files. After complaints that it was too “niche”, the whole thing shut down barely two years later — and Young points the finger of blame squarely at the record labels.