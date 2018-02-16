“The record labels killed it. They killed it by insisting on charging two to three times as much for the high-res files as for MP3s,” he said during a Tribune chat. “Why would anybody pay three times as much? It’s my feeling that all music should cost the same. The [high-resolution] file doesn’t cost any more to transfer. And today with streaming, you don’t have the problem [of unauthorized file sharing]. Who wants to copy something if you can stream it?

“The record companies, by charging three times as much for hi-res music as they charge for regular music, they’ve killed hi-res music,” he said. “It’s the dumbest thing I’ve ever seen.”