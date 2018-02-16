major rock festival to ban plastic bottles

Glastonbury Festival is set to ban plastic bottles from the site from 2019.

More than 1 million plastic bottles are used by the festival’s 200,000 attendees each year. The festival also encourages guests to use the 400 water taps around the camp to refill stainless steel bottles sold on site for £10.

Glastonbury Festival was first held in 1970 and takes place near Somerset, England. Environmental impact of the event is an issue close to the heart of the 47 year-old festival’s organizers. The five-day festival is held on a working dairy farm, so each year the site needs a drastic renovation to make it festival ready.

The organizers confirmed that there would be no festival this year “in order to give the farm, the village and the festival team the traditional year off” to prevent serious damage to the site.