Litigation ‘R’ US: Judge Rules Embedded Tweets Could Be Considered Copyright Infringement

We’re not sure where this will eventually end up, but for the time being, it’s a bit chilling: a New York judge has ruled that embedding a tweet on a web page when the tweet contains an image could be considered copyright infringement.

For how much should I sue myself? I don’t want to be greedy, but I do need a new car, as Trigger The CRX finally gave up the ghost.

Judge says embedding tweets containing images could be copyright infringement. I will now sue myself https://t.co/ZVnvsz3dlr @QMuzikDirektor pic.twitter.com/XE5qHcG5Kq — 100.3 The Q! (@TheQdotFM) February 16, 2018

