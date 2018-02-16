Skip to Content
listen live
Home

Litigation ‘R’ US: Judge Rules Embedded Tweets Could Be Considered Copyright Infringement

By Scott James
-
February 16, 2018 03:15 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Litigation 'R' US: Judge Rules Embedded Tweets Could Be Considered Copyright Infringement

We’re not sure where this will eventually end up, but for the time being, it’s a bit chilling: a New York judge has ruled that embedding a tweet on a web page when the tweet contains an image could be considered copyright infringement.

For how much should I sue myself? I don’t want to be greedy, but I do need a new car, as Trigger The CRX finally gave up the ghost.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More