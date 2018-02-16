Heads up dog walkers: Otters aren’t always friendly!

A veterinary hospital in Victoria is putting out a warning to dog walkers, saying they should keep their pets on a short lease if otters are nearby.

A Facebook post from the Kindred Spirits Veterinary hospital says vet Claudia Campbell’s golden retriever, Goldie, was with a dog walker on Dallas Road on Tuesday.

The post says the nearly 30-kilogram dog bounded into the water to play and was quickly attracted to something swimming nearby.

It turned out there were three river otters and they turned on Goldie, pulling her underwater.

By the time the dog walker could intervene, the dog’s nose was barely showing above the water as the otters continued to drag and bite at her.

Goldie was eventually pulled to safety, suffering only minor injuries, and although the dog walker was wet and cold, he was unhurt.