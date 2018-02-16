Previously Unreleased Jimi Hendrix Track – “Hear My Train A Comin’”.

The team behind Jimi Hendrix is streaming a previously-unreleased studio version of “Hear My Train A Comin'” as the latest preview to the guitarist’s forthcoming album “Both Sides Of The Sky.”

An original blues composition inspired in part by Hendrix’s childhood hero, Muddy Waters, the tune is one of the last songs the Experience recorded together, amid tensions between the guitarist and bassist Noel Redding.

“Both Sides Of The Sky” is 13 studio recordings made between 1968 and 1970—10 of which have never before been released. The album will be released on multiple formats March 9th.

~Graham