Saanich Police report around 20 car thefts in last two weeks

Saanich Police are asking residents to secure their car doors because of a uptick in reported break-ins the last two weeks.

Police say there have been around 20 reported events in all areas of the District. Most of which have been in the Borden Street and Wilkinson Road areas.

Items that have been stolen are credit cards, gift cards, cash and insurance papers.

“Saanich Police are asking for the public to be vigilant and to ensure that valuables are removed from their vehicles, and to properly secure vehicles,” stated A/Sgt. Damien Kowalewich. “We currently have the ‘Property’ side of our Street Crime Unit looking into these crimes and attempting to identify suspects.”

Police are asking for residents to report any suspicious activity in their neighbourhoods.