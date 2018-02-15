The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 021518 -- Gold And Silver, And Maybe Bronze, Too

As I scrawl this, according to Coolmaps, Canada has accumulated thirteen Olympic medals: four gold, five silver and four bronze. I don’t know if there any songs which mention bronze (no, you can’t get away with Bronze-Y-Aur Stomp), but there are plenty which mention gold and/or silver in their titles, and those are the ones we’ll be looking for on this week’s Rockline Theme Thursday.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

