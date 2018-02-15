Mark’s Absence Will Be Addressed Multiple Times On The Forthcoming Roseanne Reboot (SPOILERS AHEAD)

When Roseanne returns to ABC next month, fans of the series will have their questions about Mark‘s death answered.

While anticipation for the return of the Conner family is high, one member of the clan will be conspicuous by his absence. Pop Sugar reported yesterday that Glenn Quinn, who played Becky Conner‘s husband Mark Healey on the original series, died shortly after the show ended its run, and he won’t be recast in the revival. Instead, they’ll honor Quinn’s legacy, and will reveal that Mark passed away — touching on the topic more than once during the nine-episode run.

Says Roseanne Barr, “We all missed Glenn so much, because he was just a great part of the show, and it’s not something we wanted to just gloss over.”

Mark Healey will be mentioned in the premiere episode, and again throughout the course of the season. The cast and crew say they felt as if they were paying tribute this way; Darlene and David‘s youngest child will be named after the late character, as well. The cause of Mark’s death is not yet known; some fans have been speculating that he perished in the army or possibly in a motorcycle crash.

This all means that we’re going to see a somewhat depressing storyline for Mark’s widow Becky Conner, played by Lecy Goranson. She’ll be single, living alone, and hard up for money as she works as a waitress at a Mexican restaurant. She’ll be asked to be a surrogate mother for a woman named Andrea (played by Sarah Chalke, who replaced Goranson as Becky in the original series). Becky and Andrea will most likely become fast friends during the pregnancy, but the experience could have Becky missing Mark more than she already does.

We’ll also find out how the deuce Dan is still alive when Roseanne Season 10 premieres with a one hour episode, Tuesday March 27.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo