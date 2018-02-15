Luke Wilson Pulls A Woman From Vehicle After Accident.

That would be a scary, life altering situation…

Actor Luke Wilson played a real-life hero in the aftermath of a Los Angeles car crash that also involved golfer Bill Haas, a witness said yesterda. Wilson, whose own car was clipped in the three-vehicle accident, pulled a 50-year-old woman from the smoking wreckage of her BMW.

“He was the hero, he led the charge,” said 46-year-old tattoo artist Sean Heirigs, who was right behind the accident. Heirigs said he and his 14-year-old daughter saw the driver of Ferrari accelerate and appear to lose control, with the back end swinging into oncoming traffic. It hit the BMW and clipped Wilson’s car before running into a pole, he said. Heirigs told his daughter to call 911 and went to help the woman trapped in the BMW, which had flipped over onto the passenger side. Wilson feared the smoke coming from her car meant it could go up in flames. Wilson was able to get her leg out from being stuck helped pull her through the back trunk area and then carry her to the curb. The woman from the BMW is hospitalized with serious injuries.

Unfortunately, another woman was killed in the accident.

PGA golfer Bill Haas’ father, Jay Haas, told the Gold Channel that his son was in pain and had swelling in one of his legs but had no broken bones. Hass has since withdrawn from this weekends Genesis Open to recover.

Luke is reportedly doing fine since the incident.

~Graham