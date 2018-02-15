Junos Drop Hedley’s Performance In Wake Of Sexual Misconduct Claims.

The Junos have dropped Hedley from the televised awards bash as they face allegations of sexual misconduct that they call “unsubstantiated.”

The move came as band members issued a statement addressing claims of impropriety involving young fans “We realize the life of a touring band is an unconventional one,” reads the statement, which was issued mid-afternoon Wednesday, minutes before the Junos announcement. “While we are all now either married or have entered into committed, long-term relationships, there was a time, in the past, when we engaged in a lifestyle that incorporated certain rock ‘n’ roll cliches. However, there was always a line that we would never cross.” The statement followed a flurry of claims on Twitter from anonymous users who alleged inappropriate encounters with the band.

~Graham