Everyday can be Valentine’s Day with this bottle in your liquor cabinet. Baileys has introduced a new spin-off to its classic Irish Cream liqueur.

Baileys Strawberries & Cream – Irish Cream infused with ripe strawberry flavour and vanilla, is available for a limited time.

The limited edition beverage is described as a “flavourful addition to the classic Bailey’s lineup” and “is like a strawberry milkshake for adults.”