ALWAYS Double Check Your Tickets.

A British man and his girlfriend flew to Belfast for a show they thought was the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but got a bit of a spicy surprise.



Duncan Robb of Chesterfield, England, said he spotted tickets he thought were for the Red Hot Chili Peppers, but he later realized were for the Red Hot Chili Pipers, a bagpipe cover band.

“When I clicked on and got tickets, they were in 30(£) ($52 Canadian) each which I thought what a bargain, so I snatched them up straight away,” Robb said. “Also, I saw the date was Feb. 10th, so I could make it into a Valentine’s Day weekend — kill two birds with one stone.” Robb said he gave the tickets to his girlfriend for Christmas, but it was weeks before they noticed anything amiss. “Fast forward a month and we get the actual tickets through the mail — brilliant! — still nobody had noticed my mistake,” he said. “It was only until the Wednesday before when my gf wanted to know who was supporting them. She couldn’t find anything about the Red Hot Chili Peppers performing in Belfast.” The couple flew to Belfast when they noticed the word “Pipers” on the tickets.

Robb added he “just had to laugh about it – what else was there to do” and says “hopefully we will get to see the real Chili Peppers in the future.”

They went to the “Pipers” show and had a kick-arse time anyway.



