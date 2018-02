At the moment, 236 and 778 area codes serve all of B.C. 604 serves the Lower Mainland and 250 serves the rest of the province.

672 is expected to be in service sometime in May of 2019.

The Canadian Numbering Administrator (yes, there is such a thing), warns that B.C. will run out of current area codes in the next couple of years. The CRTC has approved a new area code 672.

The last time B.C. received a new area code was in 2013.