Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW12:00 AM - 5:30 AMMegan Gibson
listen live
Home

Win Your Big Wreck Tickets From Scott James

By Scott James
-
February 13, 2018 01:47 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
Win Your Big Wreck Tickets From Scott James

Big Wreck will bring their finely crafted rock and roll to the Capital Ballroom  Saturday March 03, with special guest Jesse Roper, and what do you know — I have tickets to give away this week (Tuesday February 13 through Friday February 16).

Listen for any Big Wreck song on The Q between 10am and 11am. Call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it. If it turns out that you’re caller nine, you’ll be the proud owner of two tickets to this hotly anticipated show, which is straight up sold out. Boom!

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Contests posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More