Win Your Big Wreck Tickets From Scott James

Big Wreck will bring their finely crafted rock and roll to the Capital Ballroom Saturday March 03, with special guest Jesse Roper, and what do you know — I have tickets to give away this week (Tuesday February 13 through Friday February 16).

Listen for any Big Wreck song on The Q between 10am and 11am. Call me at 250 475 100.3 when you hear it. If it turns out that you’re caller nine, you’ll be the proud owner of two tickets to this hotly anticipated show, which is straight up sold out. Boom!

