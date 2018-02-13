Metallica’s James Hetfield lands acting role as cop in Ted Bundy biopic

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is a new biopic about notorious serial killer Ted Bundy. Metallica front man James Hetfield has signed on to play the Utah highway patrolman who first arrested Bundy in 1975.

This is Hetfield’s first portrayal of a fictional character in a film. Hetfield is long time friends with director Joe Berlinger, who also directed the Metallica documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

Spin reports details of the movie including news of its eclectic cast featuring Zac Efron as Ted Bundy, and others including John Malkovich, Haley Joel Osment and Jim Parsons from the Big Bang Theory.

Extremely Wicked, Shockingly Evil and Vile is now filming in Cincinnati.