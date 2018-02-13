Jerry Seinfeld: Seinfeld Could Return. World + Dog: Get OUT [Shove]

What’s the deal with Seinfeld? Well, according to Jerry himself, it could come back at some point.

The show, co-created by Seinfeld and Larry David, ran for nine seasons from 1989 to 1998, was one of the most successful (and certainly most-quoted) of all time, and is now a cult item with the yoof. It firmly established Seinfeld, Julia “Elaine” Louis-Dreyfus, Jason “George” Alexander and Michael “Kramer” Richards as television icons.

Seinfeld dropped in for a chat with Ellen DeGeneres the other day to promote his Netflix joint, Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, and when the subject of reboots, including Roseanne and Murphy Brown came up, Ellen asked him if there was any chance of a Seinfeld reboot, to which he replied, “It’s possible.” The audience appeared to be here for it, as you can hear in this clip:

