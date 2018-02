Time for a cross Canada road trip…

Foo Fighters, Beck, Bryan Adams, Shawn Mendes, Colin James, Dave Mathiews Band and Jethro Tull (among others) are confirmed for headlining slots at this year’s edition of RBC Bluesfest in Ontario.

The event runs from July 5-15 at LeBreton Flats Park on the grounds of the Canadian War Museum.

