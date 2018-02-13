Crosby, Stills, Nash And Young: Their Shared Dislike For #45 Could Spur A Reunion, Says Crosby

The members of Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young have been fussin’ and feudin’ for a while now; things are particularly acrimonious between David Crosby and Neil Young. However, apparently their dislike of each other is trumped by their collective dislike for the President of the United States, and Crosby suggests that that commonality might just be what could spur a reunion.

Crosby’s problems with Young ostensibly began when Young started hanging with his new girlfriend, Daryl Hannah, who directed the acoustic concert he played in his hometown late last year, the same day he made his entire musical archive available to stream for free. Crosby is also miffed with Nash regarding comments made in a book. “My relationship with David began to sour,” Nash said last year. “We used to be on the same page, but not anymore.” Despite that, he didn’t seem to think that a reunion was entirely out of the question, and Young seemed to agree.

While he was having a chinwag with Billboard hacks, Crosby was queried about the possibility of a reunion sparked by the US election. “Yes, it might [happen], but we don’t get along, and we haven’t gotten along for a while,” he said. “They’re all mad at me. But they all dislike Donald Trump very much, the same way I do. We dislike him intensely because he’s a spoiled child who can’t do his job. So a reunion is possible. We don’t like each other, but we like Trump a whole lot less.”

Would Young be a part of that? “Well, that’s the only way you could reunite the band, isn’t it?” he said. However, he pointed out that “there’s a whole variety of reasons” his former bandmates don’t see eye to eye with him lately. “You’ll have to ask them,” he said, before adding that there’s far more animosity towards POTUS. “I don’t just bash him — I take him apart and hang him up by his thumbs,” he said. “I really, really, dislike the guy. But at my concerts I come down pretty hard on most politicians. I have a very low opinion of politicians.”

Predictably, the Internets have chimed in, with some pointing out — most likely rightly so — that a reunion based on revenge or hate is not really the way to go, and others dishing up the usual personal attacks, pearl-clutching, irrelevancy pronouncements, ageism, and shade based on the musical tastes and political beliefs of complete strangers. The funhouse awaits, over here.

Love, Dr. Scott James



Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS



Report A Typo