All Dressed chips are in the U.S. to stay. What’s the fuss is all aboot?

“I bet you’re wondering what ‘All Dressed’ Means,” says the bag.

“After all, in America it just means you’re wearing all your clothes. But in Canada ‘All Dressed’ actually mean delicious ridgy chips that somehow taste salty, savory & sweet all at the same time. Sounds good, eh?”

In 2015 Frito-Lay, a division of PepsiCo, announced one of Canada’s biggest snacking successes (the snack maker says All Dressed is the most popular Ruffles chip in Canada) would be sold in America for a limited time only. There’s stories of ex-pats living south of the border hoarding Ruffles All Dressed bags by the box while they could.

Then six months later, Frito-Lay announced Ruffles All Dressed are in the U.S. to stay. So, a year later, how are U.S. chip-lovers taking to the flavour combination of barbecue, sour cream and onion, ketchup, and salt and vinegar?

Reddit user turtle_mummy uploaded a photo of All Dressed Ruffles chips found in a US store.

According to Statista, the most popular chip flavors in the U.S are Plain, Barbeque, Sour Cream & Onion, and Salt & Vinegar. You’d think All Dressed would be right up the alley of American snackers. Reading the All Dressed comments on Reddit, it may take some time for All Dressed to become a top flavour (or flavor) in the SnackLand of America.