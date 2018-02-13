Police search for missing Oak Bay man

Oak Bay Police are searching for missing 44-year-old Mark Lovett who was last believed to be seen in Sooke.

Police originally said he was last seen in Oak Bay around 7:45 am on Monday, Feb 12th, 2018 but have updated that information.

Lovett may have been around Valentine Rd and East Sooke Rd on Monday around 1:00pm and they are talking to Sooke RCMP.

Family say it is out of character for him to not be back by now.

He is believed to be wearing the clothes that are in the picture. He is described as 5’9, medium build, short hair, blue eyes.

Lovett is known to take his Jeep to the Shawnigan Lake area and some information suggests that he may have gone to the Weeks Lake area, approximately 25 kms west of Shawnigan Lake.

The Jeep is a red 2001 TJ with BC licence EB313K (photo below).