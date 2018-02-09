stop using this karaoke microphone, immediately!

A widely-sold karaoke microphone is being recalled across Canada. Melting, burning or exploding is not supposed to be a regular feature of this mic.

A recall notice from Health Canada, involves the Rock Solo Karaoke Microphone & Speaker. The products have been sold at Walmart and other stores.

As of January 29, 2018, Walmart Canada received several reports of incidents involving the microphones.

“One reported incident of the product exploding and causing property damage and two reported incidents of the product overheating and melting. Wal-Mart Canada Corp. has not received any reports of injuries related to the use of these products in Canada,” said Health Canada.

The recalled microphones were sold in black and rose gold colours, and come with a USB-Micro USB charging cable and Micro USB – Auxiliary cable. The brand name Rock Solo Tzumi can be found on the microphone.

Approximately 70,000 units of the affected products were sold in Canada.