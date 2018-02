Has Jimmy Buffett abandoned the Margaritaville® lifestyle?

The singer has revealed he’s been following a strict diet recently. According to The New York Times, Buffett says it’s “No sugar and no carbs. Except on Sunday.”

He also stopped smoking weed but goes for vape oils sometimes after working.

Buffett hasn’t given up tequila. His drink of choice is tequila on the rocks and “a lot of water.”