Double Rainbow is one of the first viral videos. It was filmed by one-time MMA fighter Paul “Bear” Vasquez. The clip, filmed in his yard just outside Yosemite National Park in California, shows his over-the-top but genuine reaction to a double rainbow.

His video has had more than 44.2 million views on YouTube.

“Double rainbow, oh my god. It’s a double rainbow. It’s a double rainbow all the way. Woah.”