QMS Tuesday Feb 13

Win tickets to Randy Bachman – Every Song Tells A Story – Tuesday, March 13th at The Royal Theatre. Play “Backwards Bachman” at a random time each morning between 6:00AM and 9:00AM to win.

Tuesday and Wednesday we continue The Q!’s Valentine’s Day 8-Some Contest. At 7:15AM we find singles to fill our suite at a Victoria Royals game and perhaps help them find love.

The Q! Morning Show’s Money Launderin’ Machine goes Fridays at 8:40AM. We heave our golf balls in the dryer and give it a spin. The dryer predicts which numbers we will play in the Lotto Max for the week. Each week, all 9 of our listeners also get in the draw. Here are the Friday, February 2nd numbers: 2,4,5,19,20,32,45