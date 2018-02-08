Victoria Police track stolen items online

A Victoria man is facing several charges after stolen property was seized from a Saanich residence.

Police investigators from Victoria tracked the stolen items through a buy and sell website after a report on January 20.

On January 4, harm reduction officers arrested the man after finding numerous stolen items including tools, paint sprayers, stolen ID, stolen credit cards and over $2500 of counterfeit American currency.

Six charges are being recommended including trafficking in property obtained by crime under $5000, possession of property obtained by crime for the purpose of trafficking, possession of identity documents possession of credit card and possession of counterfeit money.