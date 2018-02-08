The Q's Rockline Theme Thursday With Scott James 020818 -- Up And Down

The Johnson Street Bridge version 2.0 is doing some heavy liftin’ this week, as the engineers put the hydraulic, electrical, not-falling-into-the-water and other systems through their paces, and if all goes well, we should all be trundling to and fro on the bridge around the end of next month.

Since the bridge will be going up and down like Bitcoin‘s value for the next while, we’ll be doing the same on Rockline Theme Thursday this week, as we play rock songs with “up” or “down” in their titles.

If there’s a particular tune you’d like to hear on the big broadcast, call or text me at 250 475 100.3. Rockline Theme Thursday hits the air just after Art Aronson‘s noon news.

Here are some musical selections which would have a good chance of getting the go-ahead from the Rockline Theme Thursday judging panel this week:

