retail changes: new Buckerfield’s store in Langford at Capital Iron

You may have noticed retail space being prepped at Capital Iron in Langford for some kind of change. Buckerfield’s is coming to the West Shore.

Buckerfields’ new flagship store at 975 Langford Parkway will open in April. The new location will be beside Capital Iron in the same shopping centre as Quality Foods and Cascadia Liquor Store.

The 11,000-square-foot location will include retail space, plus an additional 1,200 square-foot greenhouse. The new Langford store will feature specialty pet foods, pet accessories, home and garden supplies, giftware and Buckerfields’ feed products.

Buckerfield’s has 8 stores in B.C. with 4 locations on Vancouver Island.