Nathaniel Rateliff Will Possibly Perspire And Demand Beverages At The Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival

Son of a gun. Gimme a drink. The people at the Burnaby Blues + Roots Festival have revealed their headliner for this year, and it’s none other than Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats. Given the fact that Canada is the only place S.O.B. earned Gold status, the band will get a warm welcome as they bring their mix of folk, soul, Americana, rock and vintage R&B to Deer Lake Park on Saturday August 11.

The massive success of that unique single launched Nathaniel Rateliff and The Night Sweats into the world of high profile gigs, with the band being invited to Coachella, Farm Aid, The Newport Folk Festival and the 50th anniversary edition of the Monterey Pop Festival. Last year, they hoofed it to Rodeo New Mexico to write material for the followup album Tearing At The Seams, which drops Friday March 09. Here are the first and second singles:

