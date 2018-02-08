Skip to Content
ON AIR NOW9:00 AM - 2:00 PMScott James
listen live
Home

John Frusciante’s Venice House Is Up For Sale, Californication Not Included

By Scott James
-
February 08, 2018 08:06 am
Victoria, BC, Canada / 100.3 The Q!
John Frusciante's Venice House Is Up For Sale, Californication Not Included

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has put his Venice California home on the market at $2.899 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which was built in 1924, looks out onto a canal, and comes with tasteful touches like a bay window seat, stained glass windows flanking the fireplace, and wood beam ceilings. The upper level master suite has a reading nook, another fireplace and a balcony.

The cottage features a 2,052 square foot open plan. You’ll also get a wine fridge, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Best of luck on that Lotto Max jackpot tomorrow night, estimated at $50 million.

Terminator Thumbs Up

Love, Dr. Scott James

Subscribe to Scott’s Now posts via RSS

Report A Typo

Comments

Leave a Reply

Latest

More

Trending

More