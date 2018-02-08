John Frusciante’s Venice House Is Up For Sale, Californication Not Included

Former Red Hot Chili Peppers guitarist John Frusciante has put his Venice California home on the market at $2.899 million.

The two-bedroom, three-bathroom home, which was built in 1924, looks out onto a canal, and comes with tasteful touches like a bay window seat, stained glass windows flanking the fireplace, and wood beam ceilings. The upper level master suite has a reading nook, another fireplace and a balcony.

The cottage features a 2,052 square foot open plan. You’ll also get a wine fridge, stainless steel appliances and a walk-in pantry. Best of luck on that Lotto Max jackpot tomorrow night, estimated at $50 million.

