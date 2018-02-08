coming to a theatre near you: ‘Concert for George’

Concert for George, a documentary about the tribute concert to George Harrison in 2002, will get a theatrical run.

The film will be shown in more than 75 theaters across North America starting February 20. No word yet if the movie will be shown in Victoria.

The launch takes place before what would have been George Harrison’s 75th birthday on February 25.

“Concert for George” was held on November 29, 2002, a year after Harrison died. His widow, Olivia Harrison, and longtime friend Eric Clapton organized a tribute performance in at London’s Royal Albert Hall.

It was an all-star lineup including Clapton, George’s son Dhani Harrison, Jeff Lynne, Paul McCartney, members of Monty Python, Tom Petty, Billy Preston, and Ringo Starr.

“Concert for George” earned a 2004 Grammy award for best long form music video. The sound recordings from “Concert for George” will also be reissued for the very first time on vinyl.