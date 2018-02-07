[video] car fire near Gorge Waterway believed linked to home invasion

Victoria Police say they are investigating a report of a burglary and a car fire that happened around the same time on Tuesday.

First, at around 9:00am, police were first called to the 1,300 block of Topaz Avenue for a home invasion.

The suspects fled in what police are describing as a blue Volkswagen Jetta with a reflective tape on the bumper.

Police were then called to an area near the Gorge Waterway less than an hour later for a report of a car fire on Washington Avenue.

The car that was on fire matched the description of the Volkswagen Jetta.

Police say it is too early to connect the home invasion with the car on fire.

They are asking any witnesses to step forward.