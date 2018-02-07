most likely no legal cannabis for Canada Day

The Canadian government’s cannabis legalization will likely miss a July 1st deadline.

A senior government official told The Globe & Mail the implementation of legalization could take a further eight to 12 weeks after it receives Royal Assent.

This new timeline, unveiled by Health Minister Ginette Petitpas Taylor on Tuesday February 6, means adults will not be able to purchase marijuana for recreational purposes immediately after Bill C-45 is adopted in Parliament.

Bill C-45, “The Cannabis Act”, would need to be passed by mid-spring in order for Canadians to use recreational marijuana in time for Canada Day.

Follow everything you need to know about the Cannabis Act in the Senate here

B.C. provincial government has announced a number of decisions about what the provincial regulatory framework will look like.