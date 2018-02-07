keep an eye open for it: ‘Love, Gilda’, Gilda Radner documentary

A new documentary on the life and times of comic great Gilda Radner will be shown at the Tribeca Film Festival in New York on April 18. Keep an eye open for it after the film festival.

“Love, Gilda” is told in Radner’s own words, using home movies, diary entries, and interviews with her friends and peers, including Saturday Night Live original cast members Chevy Chase, Laraine Newman, original SNL music director Paul Shaffer, Lorne Michaels, and longtime friend Martin Short.

Radner was as an original cast member of Saturday Night Live from ’75-’80. No SNL ‘Best Of’ compilation is complete without her classic comedic characters Roseanne Roseannadanna, Barbara Walters (Baba Wawa), and Lisa Loopner.

Radner died in 1989 at age 43 after battling ovarian cancer.

Variety reports documentary director Lisa D’Apolito saying, “This started my journey to discover who Gilda was as a person and as a performer. Gilda inspired me and many other women with her remarkable spirit and unique talent that changed the world of comedy. I’m grateful and honored to share the extraordinary legacy of Gilda Radner at the Tribeca Film Festival.”