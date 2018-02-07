Human remains found near Lake Cowichan identified

The B.C. Coroners Service says human remains found near Lake Cowichan in December are that of a man that went missing back in 2007.

DNA results show the remains belong to 52-year-old Darreld Rayner of Lake Cowichan.

Rayner was a was the subject of an RCMP missing person’s case and search and rescue operation in May of 2007.

Andy Watson with the Coroners Service says Raynor’s remains were found by workers in a steep secluded area off South Shore Road in Lake Cowichan on December 22.

“It required a coordinated effort between the B.C. Coroners Service, SAR and the RCMP.”

Rayner went missing while walking his dog which was later found on a logging road.

“We were just happy that we could give the family some closure.”

The cause of death has not been determined yet.