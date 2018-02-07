Report: AC/DC May Continue Being Axl/DC

According to unofficial AC/DC biographer Murray Engleheart, Brian Johnson‘s replacement in AC/DC is going to keep on keepin’ on.

Engleheart says the band are ready to continue touring with Axl Rose, and will also be doing some recording with them. Rose joined in 2016 after their former frontman stepped aside on doctors’ orders due to hearing loss.

Speaking to Alternative Nation, Engleheart added, “What was a massive gamble by Angus turned out to be an equally enormous triumph that has set the scene for the future.”

Guns N’ Roses will wrap up their current tour this July in Sweden. Last year, Angus Young joined GN’R in Hannover Germany, chiming in on their cover of AC/DC’s Whole Lotta Rosie.

