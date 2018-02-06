Vancouver 2010 Olympic cauldron to be lit up for Winter Olympics

Vancouver 2010 cauldron will be lit once again for the 2018 Winter Olympics in PyeongChang, South Korea.

The symbol of the Olympics will light up on Thursday February 8, before the Opening Ceremony, which kicks off that evening at 3am PST. The cauldron will flame for two hours, between 5 and 7pm.

The Olympic 10-metre tall cauldron will be relit again on March 17 from 5 to 7 pm) before the Closing Ceremony for the Paralympic Games.

The Vancouver Convention Centre will also glow red and white during the Olympic and Paralympic Games.

BC Place will glow in red on select days and feature a ‘medal ceremony’ animation during opening and closing days when Canada wins a medal.