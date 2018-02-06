Skip to Content
RCMP puppies in need of names!

By Ryan Awram
-
February 06, 2018 12:34 pm
Victoria, BC, Canada
A new litter of 13 RCMP police dogs need names. The RCMP has opened up a contest for kids to submit suggestions on what to call these fur-balls.

The dogs will train at The RCMP Police Dog Training Centre (PDSTC) in Innisfail, Alberta.

Each future police doggie will receive a name chosen from submissions from kids 14 years-old and younger.

Who’s ever met a puppy without a name? Please name us.

A couple of contest rules:

  • all successful names will have to begin with the letter L, be no more than two syllables or nine letters, and be submitted by Canadian kids (14 years-old and younger) by February 28. Winning names will be announced on April 10
  • the kids who sent in those names will receive a laminated portrait of the puppy they named, a plushie, and an official RCMP baseball hat

Submissions can be made online or through the mail to:

2018 Name the Puppy Contest
RCMP Police Dog Service Training Centre
P.O. Box 6120
Innisfail, AB T4G 1S8

