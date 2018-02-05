Spirit Of Canada: This One’s For John Mann, Man

Last November, the Canadian music community really stepped up for Spirit Of The West‘s John Mann, with a big benefit show at the Commodore Ballroom. John was diagnosed with early onset Alzheimer’s, and although he attempted to soldier on, the band eventually made a graceful exit with a string of farewell shows at the Commodore.

Around 50 high profile Canuck musicians were there that November evening, and before the show, they assembled in a makeshift studio under the Spirit Of Canada banner to record Home For A Rest. The tune has since been made available to help raise funds for John’s ongoing care, and a GoFundMe page has also been set up.

Performers on the track include Jim Cuddy, Sarah McLachlan, Alan Doyle, Ed Robertson, Barney and Dustin Bentall, Colin James, Craig Northey with Odds, Shari Ulrich, Jim Byrnes, Daniel Lapp, Spirit Of The West with Cory Tetford, Shehab Illyas and Kris MacFarlane.

Love, Dr. Scott James



