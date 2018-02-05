I Got The Iconic BC Ferries Clam Chowder Recipe. For The Love Of Pete, Do Not Tell Anyone

One of my fondest childhood memories is about mollusks: specifically, clams. I glommed onto the clam chowder served up on BC Ferries very early in my yoof, and it’s only recently that I’ve managed to move on from my $400 per day clam chowder habit.

However, I’m sure I’ll be snout down in a vat of it again before long, because I spotted the official recipe on Teh Interwebz yesterday. That’s right. I can now be just like Elaine:

And hey, you can, too:

160 grams diced ham

743 grams diced potatoes

335 grams diced carrots

590 grams diced onions

335 grams diced celery

263 grams diced green pepper

1 tsp garlic powder

1/2 tsp white pepper

1/4 tsp crushed thyme

1 litre water

252 grams tomato paste

650 grams canned whole crushed tomatoes

57 grams chicken base

750 ml canned clam nectar

185 ml water

270 grams flour

1 tsp Tabasco sauce

2 tsp Worcestershire sauce

1/2 tsp sugar

1 tsp salt

900 grams chopped clam meat

1 tsp fresh chopped parsley

Here’s how you get your clam on to the tune of 3 liters:



01. Sauté ham, potatoes, carrots, onions, celery, and green pepper in a saucepan until vegetables are tender and onions become translucent, aboot 5 to 10 minutes

02. Add garlic powder, white pepper, thyme, 1 litre water, tomato paste, tomatoes, chicken base, and clam nectar; cover and bring to a boil. Reduce heat and simmer

for 30 to 45 minutes or until potatoes are tender

03. Mix 185 ml water with flour and add to the soup slowly, stirring constantly

04. Add Tabasco sauce, Worcestershire sauce, sugar, salt, clam meat and parsley

05. Return soup to a simmer and serve

06. Cool leftover soup safely and correctly, if there is in fact any left over. Of course there will not be

If this is all too much trouble, you could always take a ferry between Port Hardy and Prince Rupert, Comox and Powell River, or Haida Gwaii and Prince Rupert: they still serve it on those trips. White Spot’s also-legendary clam chowder is dished up these days on the major routes.

Love, Dr. Scott James



