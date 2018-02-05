Did you see that Spam® commercial during Super Bowl?

Watching Super Bowl is about three things or any combination of; which team will win the championship game; who’s performing at half-time; what are the Best, Worst or Most Unusual commercials in between commercial breaks.

Answers; Philadelphia Eagles; Justin Timberlake; Spam®.

Spam is a division or Hormel Foods Corp., whose headquarters and Spam Museum are in Austin, Minn., 99 miles south of U.S. Bank Stadium, the site of Super Bowl LII. Spam lifted the lid on a new costly marketing campaign this week. Advertising during football’s biggest game isn’t cheap.

“We’re transitioning into our 80th anniversary year,” said marketing director Nicole Behne, “and we centered on one thing we know to be true: When people hear the sizzle of Spam, it gets them to start craving it.”

One Spam commercial aired during Super Bowl showed a woman cooking up some Spam fried rice. The tagline: “Spam. Don’t knock it ‘til you’ve fried it.”

In another spot, the camera zooms in on Spam and eggs, then Mom spearing some fried Spam with a fork and the tagline, “Sizzle, Pork, And Mmm.”

Other commercial that aired showed Spam burgers and Spam sushi.

Adweek advertising trade publication reports an estimated 12 percent of Americans (and millions of Canadians) saw these spots during the Big Game on Sunday. Spam bought commercial time in 24 TV markets, regions that Hormel identified as having residents who are “already favorably disposed to Spam.”

Hormel is also directing its marketing at potential new consumers who may have heard of Spam but never bought a can.

Leading up to Super Bowl, Tennessee Titans quarterback and Hawaii native Marcus Mariota visited a radio show in Minneapolis to promote Spam.

“Back home we call it a ‘Spam musubi,” Mariota told an interviewer. “Basically, what you do is get a block of rice, you put Spam on top of it and you wrap it in seaweed. It is like a Spam sushi, almost. It is a quick bite, something good. ”

Hawaii residents have been credited with consuming more Spam per capita than any other state, about 5 million pounds a year.