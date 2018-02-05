Best Buy stores will stop selling music CDs this summer

Best Buy is pulling the plug on music CDs.

Billboard is reporting that the retailer has informed music suppliers that it will stop selling CDs and pull them from shelves on July 1.

It’s not immediately clear if Best Buy’s decision will impact Canada and the U.S. in the same way. Billboard’s report seems to suggest that this is a company-wide change, rather than a region-specific policy.

Best Buy used to be a top music seller, but now CD sales generate a relatively low $40 million per year for the retail chain. Digital music sales overtook physical format sales in 2015.

Best Buy will continue to sell vinyl records, however, due to a commitment it made with vendors. Vinyl album sales hit a record high in 2017, accounting for 14% of all physical album sales. The best-selling vinyl LP of 2017 was The Beatles Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band.

Read more about Best Buy and the death of the compact disc in its store via Billboard online.