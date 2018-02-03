Win a (single) ticket to the Q! Suite for Valentine’s Day!

Attention singles!

Valentine’s Day is coming up… on February 14th. Again. Do you have a burning desire to watch hockey with 7 complete strangers? Then enter The Q’s Valentine’s 8Some and get some – Entertainment!

We are inviting 8 eligible singles to The Q Suite at Save-On-Foods Memorial Centre on Wednesday, February 14th for an unforgettable night of Victoria Royals Hockey and Togetherness. Like, really together – there’s only room for 10 in there.

Starting Thursday, February 8th until Wednesday, February 14th on The Q Morning Show AND The Q Afternoon Show, we’ll ask listeners to call in and tell us why they want to come. Eight (sort of) lucky people will be picked to join us for this magical evening… we’ll decorate with the most romantic Valentine’s papermache from the local Party Store, and serve chocolate strawberries, and other aphrodisiac delights; like pizza. Some drinks will be served. During intermission, we may force everyone to play Twister.

Sure it’s cheesy – but so is Valentine’s Day. Might as well enjoy some free hockey and meet new friends at the same time. So when you hear the call out, give a call to enter The Q!’s Valentine 8Some- ‘cause you just never know.