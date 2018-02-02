what if you switched Bass & Guitar parts on ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’?

In a new video, YouTuber Danilo Vicari highlights the great interplay between Slash and Duff McKagan on ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’.

If you’ve ever focused on McKagan’s bass in the song, you’ll noticed how melodic it is. Turns out it holds up incredible well as the guitar lead.

Duff McKagan can’t speak highly enough of what the song meant to the band’s initial success.

“And then on Aerosmith tour, ‘Sweet Child O’ Mine’ single came out…It went from 3 to 30, to 300, to 3,000, to everybody coming to see us, all in like a couple of weeks.We had that new, breaking band stigma. So people were really excited. Aerosmith is Aerosmith, you just don’t compare with them. But we had that fresh shiny vibe, and everybody had to see us.That we a really interesting time, going from asking people for change so you can make a phone call… We still didn’t have any money, but everybody knew who we were suddenly.You’re going to grocery store when you got back to LA and we’re on the cover of Rolling Stone. But you don’t change at all. You’re like ‘Whoah, I gotta buy some copies for sure.’ People were looking at you in the store and pointing. ‘There’s that guy!’ It was so weird!”

Check out the song with bass and guitar parts switched: