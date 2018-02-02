Well, I Can’t Wait To See This Film With Neil Young In It

After releasing his entire musical archive online for free late last year, Neil Young is now starring in a new film, Paradox, with some of his buddies — and after reading the description on the SXSW Film Festival website, this is one to which I’m looking forward. Because weird.

Paradox, which is premiering at the festival, also stars Willie Nelson, and is directed by Neil’s girlfriend Daryl Hannah, who also helmed his Somewhere In Canada webcast last year. Music is by Neil and his band Promise Of The Real, which counts Neil’s kids Lukas and Micah among its members; the two lads also get some screen time. According to the description, Paradox is a “far-fetched, whimsical western tale of music and love. Somewhere in the future past, The Man in the Black Hat hides out between heists at an old stagecoach stop with Jail Time, the Particle Kid, and an odd band of outlaws. Mining the detritus of past civilizations, they wait … for the Silver Eagle, for the womenfolk, and for the full moon’s magic to give rise to the music and make the spirits fly.” Somewhere in the future past? Alrighty, then.

The full cast list: Neil Young, Lukas Nelson, Micah Nelson, Corey McCormick, Anthony LoGerfo, Tato Melgar, Willie Nelson, Charris Ford and Dulcie Clarkson Ford. The SXSW Festival launches on Friday March 09.

