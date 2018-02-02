two familiar faces added to ‘House Of Cards’ after Kevin Spacey fired

No more Frank Underwood on House Of Cards. Two new stars have been added to the cast following the removal of Kevin Spacey.
The actor will no longer play a part in the show’s sixth and final season after being accused of sexual misconduct.
Spacey’s character Frank Underwood has since been written out of the sixth and final season of the series. Production is underway, with the show now focused on Robin Wright’s character Claire Underwood.
The New York Times reports that Greg Kinnear and Diane Lane have joined the cast and will play a brother and sister.
The final season of House Of Cards likely will run for eight episodes rather than its usual 13.